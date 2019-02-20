South Dakota sex offender arrested at Pittsburgh homeless camp

Deputy sheriffs nabbed a man at a Pittsburgh homeless camp who had been convicted of child pornography charges in South Dakota and violated his parole requirements there, the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Deputies received information that Gregory Davis, 58, who was born in Pittsburgh and lived in Sioux Falls, S.D., was staying at a city homeless camp. They found him under the Liberty Bridge in the South Side after visiting several sites.

Davis was convicted in Davison County, S.D., on charges of possession, manufacture and distribution of child pornography, forgery and grand theft and received a 20-year prison sentence.

He was released on parole in April and was required to register as a sexual offender under Megan’s Law, but absconded in October.

Deputies arrested him without incident and charged him with being a fugitive. He is being held in the Allegheny County Jail awaiting extradition to South Dakota.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bob at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or via Twitter .