Allegheny County fielding dozens of calls about downed trees blocking roads, downed power lines
Allegheny

Allegheny County fielding dozens of calls about downed trees blocking roads, downed power lines

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Sunday, February 24, 2019 3:16 p.m
A tree in Verona falls in the front yard of the Verona Presbyterian Church on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019.

Allegheny County’s Twitter handle fired off hundreds of tweets Sunday as the agency tried to keep up with the seemingly endless happenings around the county ranging from downed trees blocking roadways to power lines down to buildings collapsing to telephones catching fire.

The National Weather Service reported winds as high as 53 miles per hour near the Pittsburgh International Airport.

A high wind warning remains in effect through Monday morning.

No township was immune to the throes of the region’s high winds.

Allegheny County reported wires and trees down in dozens of locations including Pittsburgh, East Deer, Plum, West Deer, Springdale Township, Hampton, Harrison, Mt. Lebanon, Baldwin, Reserve, Richland, Jefferson, McCandless and Verona, among others.

A downed tree in Baldwin ripped a gas line out of the ground around 4 p.m. on the 200 block of Joseph Street.

As of 2:30 p.m., the county reported four fires related to the high winds in Pittsburgh, Ross and Hampton townships.

Boyce Park in Plum closed partially early Sunday but closed fully by 2 p.m.

A building in Pittsburgh’s Hazelwood neighborhood on Second Avenue was reported to have been collapsing around 2 p.m.

Pittsburgh Public Safety prepared its forestry crews to remove downed trees and branches.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Dillon at 724-850-1298, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

