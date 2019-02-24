Allegheny County fielding dozens of calls about downed trees blocking roads, downed power lines

Allegheny County’s Twitter handle fired off hundreds of tweets Sunday as the agency tried to keep up with the seemingly endless happenings around the county ranging from downed trees blocking roadways to power lines down to buildings collapsing to telephones catching fire.

The National Weather Service reported winds as high as 53 miles per hour near the Pittsburgh International Airport.

A high wind warning remains in effect through Monday morning.

No township was immune to the throes of the region’s high winds.

Baldwin Borough: Report of wires down and a pole nearly down at 3000 block of Vernon Avenue. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) February 24, 2019

Penn Hills: Wire down on an unoccupied vehicle – 7800 block of Mark Drive. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) February 24, 2019

Collier: Tree and wires down at 1000 block of Gregg Station Road. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) February 24, 2019

Allegheny County reported wires and trees down in dozens of locations including Pittsburgh, East Deer, Plum, West Deer, Springdale Township, Hampton, Harrison, Mt. Lebanon, Baldwin, Reserve, Richland, Jefferson, McCandless and Verona, among others.

A downed tree in Baldwin ripped a gas line out of the ground around 4 p.m. on the 200 block of Joseph Street.

Baldwin Borough: Downed tree ripped gas line out of the ground. Wires also down – 200 block of Joseph Street. Responders are at the scene; utilities have been notified — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) February 24, 2019

As of 2:30 p.m., the county reported four fires related to the high winds in Pittsburgh, Ross and Hampton townships.

Pittsburgh: Top of telephone pole on fire – N. Negley Avenue at Hampton Street. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) February 24, 2019

Ross: Wires down on 700 block of Jefferson Drive w/report of brush fire. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) February 24, 2019

Hampton: Tree and wires down w/brush fire – 2400 block of Royalview Drive. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) February 24, 2019

Boyce Park in Plum closed partially early Sunday but closed fully by 2 p.m.

Due to high winds, Boyce Park skiing and tubing will close for the day at 4:30 pm today, February 24. The slopes will resume normal operating hours on Monday, February 25, weather and conditions permitting. For details, visit https://t.co/H93QdGSg0F pic.twitter.com/57LZjGs9Og — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) February 24, 2019

A building in Pittsburgh’s Hazelwood neighborhood on Second Avenue was reported to have been collapsing around 2 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Hazelwood): Building on 5200 block of 2nd Avenue collapsing. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) February 24, 2019

Pittsburgh Public Safety prepared its forestry crews to remove downed trees and branches.

Strong winds today, our @CityPGH Forestry Crews will be preparing for downed trees and branches. Please call 911 if you come across a fallen tree on a roadway in #Pittsburgh. https://t.co/YESGJ2N2C4 — Pittsburgh Public Works (@PGHDPW) February 24, 2019

