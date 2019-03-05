Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Allegheny County reports 3 more flu-related deaths

Jamie Martines
Jamie Martines | Tuesday, March 5, 2019 12:01 p.m
836949_web1_flu-vaccine-1a93e7f8-cb2f-11e8-a360-85875bac0b1f
A nurse administers a flu shot at Perry Memorial Hospital in Princeton, Illinois, on Oct. 12, 2017. MUST CREDIT: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg

The Allegheny County Department of Health has reported three additional flu-related deaths, bringing the total to five deaths of Allegheny County residents this flu season.

The residents — two women, one in her mid 40s and the other in her early 60s, along with one man in his late 50s — died from flu complications over the past two weeks, according to the health department.

As of March 2, the county health department has reported 3,686 cases of the flu, compared to 10,142 cases as of March 3 the the previous year, county health department data show.

The flu is widespread in Pennsylvania this year; but overall, numbers are down compared to last year’s unusually severe flu season.

A total of 46,145 laboratory-confirmed influenza cases throughout all 67 Pennsylvania counties have been reported this flu season, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The flu season generally begins Oct. 1.

The state has recorded 56 adult flu-related deaths and one pediatric flu death as of Feb. 23.Of the 256 flu-related deaths reported statewide last year, 25 were in Allegheny County, according to state and county data.

Everyone over 6 months old is encouraged to get a flu shot — and it’s not too late, according to the county health department. Vaccines are available at the county’s walk-in clinic.

You can fight the flu by washing your hands often and avoiding people who are sick. Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze and avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jamie at 724-850-2867, jmartines@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

