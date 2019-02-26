Crash closes Allegheny River Boulevard

Allegheny River Boulevard is closed in both directions between Nadine Road and Washington Boulevard, an Allegheny County 911 dispatcher confirmed Tuesday morning.

The 1 1/2-mile stretch of road was closed as of about 6 a.m. It was not known when it would reopen.

A crash was reported around 5:30 a.m. A utility pole and wires were down.

Police and paramedics were at the scene, and they were waiting for a Duquesne Light crew to arrive, the dispatcher said.

One person was hurt, the Trib’s news partner, WPXI-TV, reported.

Allegheny River Blvd is CLOSED between Washington Blvd and Nadine Road. Inbound, you can use Lincoln Rd / Ave to Lemington Ave to Highland Dr to Washington Blvd (or in Reverse for Outbound Traffic) as an Alternate Route. #PittsburghTraffic #wpxi pic.twitter.com/MJsvQh7YKm — WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) February 26, 2019

Traffic was being detoured. Drivers were being advised to avoid the area.

