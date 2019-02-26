Crash closes Allegheny River Boulevard
56 minutes ago
Allegheny River Boulevard is closed in both directions between Nadine Road and Washington Boulevard, an Allegheny County 911 dispatcher confirmed Tuesday morning.
The 1 1/2-mile stretch of road was closed as of about 6 a.m. It was not known when it would reopen.
A crash was reported around 5:30 a.m. A utility pole and wires were down.
Police and paramedics were at the scene, and they were waiting for a Duquesne Light crew to arrive, the dispatcher said.
One person was hurt, the Trib’s news partner, WPXI-TV, reported.
Allegheny River Blvd is CLOSED between Washington Blvd and Nadine Road. Inbound, you can use Lincoln Rd / Ave to Lemington Ave to Highland Dr to Washington Blvd (or in Reverse for Outbound Traffic) as an Alternate Route. #PittsburghTraffic #wpxi pic.twitter.com/MJsvQh7YKm
— WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) February 26, 2019
Traffic was being detoured. Drivers were being advised to avoid the area.
