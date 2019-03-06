Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Amish work highlighted at Pittsburgh Home & Garden Show
Amish work highlighted at Pittsburgh Home & Garden Show

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Wednesday, March 6, 2019 9:50 a.m
One of the pieces of Amish furniture made by Weavers Fine Furniture of Sugarcreek, Ohio, being featured at the Pittsburgh Home & Garden Show at the David Lawrence Convention Center.
An Amish made kitchen cabinet display by Alpine Cabinets of Winesburg, Ohio, being featured at the Pittsburgh Home & Garden Show at the David Lawrence Convention Center.
One of the pieces of Amish furniture made by Schlabach Furniture of Apple Creek, Ohio, being featured at the Pittsburgh Home & Garden Show at the David Lawrence Convention Center.
One of the pieces of Amish furniture made by Country Hill Furnishings of Millersburg, Ohio, being featured at the Pittsburgh Home & Garden Show at the David Lawrence Convention Center.
Some of the Amish made hardwood flooring choices by Mt. Hope Planing in Millersburg, Ohio being featured at the Pittsburgh Home & Garden Show at the David Lawrence Convention Center.

Amish furniture companies are showcasing their work this week at the Pittsburgh Home & Garden Show.

The event gives the companies a chance to make contacts with future customers.

“This is the only show we do,” Daniel Schlabach, a second generation owner of Schlabach Furniture Apple Creek, Ohio. “It is so nice to meet all of the people. They might not buy immediately but many come back and they remember us when they are ready to buy.”

The Amish are known for well-made furniture, flooring and cabinetry, said the show’s executive director John DeSantis.

The show offers a lot of exposure, said Jacob Sheter, owner of Alpine Cabinets of Winesburg, Ohio.

“This show has a good, active crowd,” he said. “We’ve gotten lots of positive responses. It’s all hand-crafted and we provide quality and the best customer service.”

Michael Yoder, a salesman for Weavers Fine Furniture in Sugar Creek, Ohio, said customers respect the work.

“The furniture is all hand crafted and high quality, and it lasts a long time,” he said.

For second generation family-owned business, Country Hill Furnishings from Millersburg, Ohio, the show has given them a connection to customers in the Pittsburgh area and beyond.

“We are a small, family business,” said Eli Yoder who co-owns Country Hill Furnishings with his wife Katie. “It’s solid hardwood. We make heirloom pieces that are locally crafted and last for generations, and we are getting more non-traditional orders and some we make from reclaimed wood from old barns.”

Details: https://pghhome.com

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact JoAnne at 412-320-7889, jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

