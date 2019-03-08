Annual Kidney Gift of Life Gala to raise money for National Kidney Foundation

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

The annual Kidney Gift of Life Gala is set to raise money for the National Kidney Foundation this weekend.

With performances by Protégé, an open bar, silent auction and dinner, the event will raise awareness about the prevention and treatment of kidney disease.

“This event will draw people who want to enjoy a great night out while encouraging others to finally give kidneys the attention they deserve,” Erin Tuladzieck, executive director of the National Kidney Foundation, said in a release.

According to the National Kidney Foundation, about 30 million Americans have chronic kidney disease, which can cause diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease and obesity.

At the event, four people will be presented with the 2019 Gift of Life award, including Thomas E. Starzl, P. Brennan Hart, Sandeep Sharma and Jack Silverstein.

Starzl is receiving the Legacy of Leadership award, which is presented to a person who showed exceptional leadership in the medical or corporate community. Hart will receive the John V. Heher Humanitarian award, given to someone in the nephrology or transplant community.

Sharma will receive the medical award and Silverstein will receive the Small Hands, Big Heart award for volunteering his time to help to mission of the National Kidney Foundation.

This years event theme is the Golden Age of Hollywood. Women are encouraged to channel their best Grace Kelly, Audrey Hepburn or Elizabeth Taylor, while men can “turn on the charm” like Humphrey Bogart, Sidney Poitier, James Dean and Robert Redford.

The event will be held at Heinz Field Saturday from 6 to 11 p.m. Individual tickets cost $350 and a table of 10 costs $3,000. Attendee names can emails can be sent to Kelley George at Kelley.George@kidney.org or by calling 412-261-4115.

Megan Tomasic is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 724-850-1203, mtomasic@tribweb.com or via Twitter .