Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Aria412 to perform at Harris Grill’s pop-up bar | TribLIVE.com
Music

Aria412 to perform at Harris Grill’s pop-up bar

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Thursday, February 28, 2019 11:53 a.m
813388_web1_PTR-ARIA-2-030119
ARIA 412
Aria412 opera group will perform a beach-themed show at Harris Grill’s Grilligan Island’s pop-up bar at 7 p.m. March 5 in Downtown Pittsburgh
813388_web1_PTR-ARIA-030119
ARIA 412
Aria412 opera group will perform a beach-themed show at Harris Grill’s Grilligan Island’s pop-up bar at 7 p.m. March 5 in Downtown Pittsburgh
813388_web1_PTR-ARIA-1-030119
ARIA 412
Aria412 opera group will perform a beach-themed show at Harris Grill’s Grilligan Island’s pop-up bar at 7 p.m. March 5 in Downtown Pittsburgh

About an hour ago

Think sun, summer and sand as the snow falls this weekend.

Aria412 opera group will perform a beach-themed show at Harris Grill’s Grilligan Island’s pop-up bar at 7 p.m. March 5 in Downtown Pittsburgh.

The group will be performing opera, musical theater and popular songs around the theme of warmer weather, including “Bali Hai,” from “South Pacific,” “How Beautiful the Blue Sky,” from “Pirates of the Penzance,” and selections from “HMS Pinafore.”

Aria412 was started by Desiree Soteres and Kelly Lynch who started producing monthly cabaret opera and musical theater shows in April 2017. They will perform on this night with William Banks, Chantel Braziel, Eric Kochanowski, and Matt Gillespie.

The rotating opera group performs monthly and includes a rotating cast.

Details: http://aria412.com

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact JoAnne at 412-320-7889, jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.