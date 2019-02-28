Aria412 to perform at Harris Grill’s pop-up bar
Think sun, summer and sand as the snow falls this weekend.
Aria412 opera group will perform a beach-themed show at Harris Grill’s Grilligan Island’s pop-up bar at 7 p.m. March 5 in Downtown Pittsburgh.
The group will be performing opera, musical theater and popular songs around the theme of warmer weather, including “Bali Hai,” from “South Pacific,” “How Beautiful the Blue Sky,” from “Pirates of the Penzance,” and selections from “HMS Pinafore.”
Aria412 was started by Desiree Soteres and Kelly Lynch who started producing monthly cabaret opera and musical theater shows in April 2017. They will perform on this night with William Banks, Chantel Braziel, Eric Kochanowski, and Matt Gillespie.
The rotating opera group performs monthly and includes a rotating cast.
