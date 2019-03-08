Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Art Institute of Pittsburgh closes after attempt to sell it falls through | TribLIVE.com
Allegheny

Art Institute of Pittsburgh closes after attempt to sell it falls through

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Friday, March 8, 2019 9:22 p.m
857525_web1_ArtInstitute

About an hour ago

The hopes of keeping open the Art Institute of Pittsburgh were dashed Friday when the private school closed because its bankrupt owner had run out of money and a deal to sell the school fell through.

The institute sent letters to students Friday announcing the closing, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI.

About 230 students attended classes at the Art Institute and another 1,924 were enrolled in online courses at the 98-year-old school.

Mark Dottore, the federal receiver controlling the finances for bankrupt school owner Dream Center Education Holdings, said last month there were buyers interested in the Pittsburgh location on Penn Avenue in the Strip District.

But students were informed Friday that the deal had fallen through.

In court papers filed on Thursday, Dottore said he had an offer “in final form awaiting execution” for the Pittsburgh Art Institute.

Dream Center Education Holdings, went into receivership in January and notified the state Department of Education it would close the Art Institute by March 31.

Dottore could not immediately be reached for comment.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at 724-836-5252, jnapsha@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.