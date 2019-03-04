Attorneys propose jury questions for Michael Rosfeld trial

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys in the homicide case against former East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld submitted 79 questions between them that they want potential jurors to answer during jury selection next week.

Selection in the case is set to being March 12 in Dauphin County as the result of a successful defense motion for a change of venire – that is, bringing in a jury from outside of Allegheny County because of pre-trial publicity.

Rosfeld’s attorney, Patrick Thomassey, argued late last year that the extensive media coverage surrounding the June 19 shooting of Antwon Rose II.

The questions range from potential jurors’ military or law enforcement affiliation to their feelings on hand guns and police use of deadly force to hobbies and media consumption. The process, referred to as voir dire, is mean to ensure an impartial jury.

Chief Trial Deputy Daniel Fitzsimmons wants to know what social media platforms jurors use, what books and magazines they like to read, whether they are members of any clubs, and if they know that shows such as “CSI’ are dramatizations.

Both sides proposed extensive questioning of potential jurors’ feelings toward police.

“Do you believe that there are circumstances under which police officers or other public officials should not have to obey the law?” asks one question proposed by prosecutors.

Another: “Do you believe that if a person disobeys a police officer that he deserves what he gets?” and “In general, for any reason, would you have difficulty sitting in judgment of a police officer?”

Thomassey’s questions are similar.

“Do you believe that a police officer should desist from an arrest if the suspect flees?” asks one proposed by the defense.

Another: “Do you feel that a police officer is only justified in using deadly force when deadly force has been used on them?”

Rosfeld shot and killed 17-year-old Rose as he ran from a felony traffic stop in East Pittsburgh on June 19. Rosfeld shot him three times in the back.

Rose was a passenger in a car suspected in a drive-by shooting minutes before the killing in nearby North Braddock. Police say the car had gunshot damage to its rear window, likely from the earlier shooting. As Rosfeld ordered the driver to the ground, Rose and backseat passenger Zaijuan Hester fled on foot, authorities said. Hester was later arrested.

The trial is set to being in Allegheny County on March 19.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter .