August Wilson Cultural Center searching for artists’ input for upcoming exhibition | TribLIVE.com
Allegheny

August Wilson Cultural Center searching for artists’ input for upcoming exhibition

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Wednesday, February 27, 2019 6:01 p.m
811255_web1_PTR-RACEREVOLUTION-NEW-022819
August Wilson Cultural Center
The August Wilson Cultural Center is looking for teen and emerging artists to share their perspectives on the issues being address in the exhibition “Race and Revolution: Still Separate—Still Unequal.”

40 minutes ago

The art exhibition “Race and Revolution: Still Separate — Still Unequal” will be on view at the August Wilson Cultural Center in Downtown Pittsburgh from April 27 to July 21. This exhibit examines the ongoing racial and economic disparity in the U.S. public school system.

Curated by Katie Fuller and Larry Ossei-Mensah, the exhibit originally launched in 2017 in Brooklyn and has travelled to five other venues, most recently at Penn State University.

There will be a series of events, programs and workshops associated with the exhibit. An open call is being organized to include the works of teen and emerging artists from the Pittsburgh area to share their perspectives on the issues being explored in the show.

Artists in grades 9-12 can submit an application here. Deadline is March 15. For those over the age of 18, they can submit their application here. Deadline is March 8.

Details: aacc-awc.org

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact JoAnne at 412-320-7889, jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

