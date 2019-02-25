Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Backlog of REAL ID applications hits Pennsylvania | TribLIVE.com
Allegheny

Backlog of REAL ID applications hits Pennsylvania

Nicole C. Brambila
Nicole C. Brambila | Monday, February 25, 2019 1:30 a.m
783975_web1_Ptr-RealID-022519
783975_web1_RealIDStock
The federal government’s REAL ID act requires state driver’s licenses and ID cards to have security enhancements and be issued to people who can prove they’re legally in the United States.
783975_web1_RealID
Sample REAL ID driver’s license that will be available in Pennsylvania beginning in March 2019.
783975_web1_Ptr-RealID2-022519
An automated PennDOT email explaining the online, pre-verification application is still pending because of increased customer demand.
783975_web1_Gillen
State Rep. Mark Gillen, R-Robeson Township

2 minutes ago

The first wave of Real ID seekers produced a backlog of more than 30,000 unprocessed PennDOT applications, raising concerns about wait times for the new identification cards people will need to get on an airplane next year.

In the past two weeks, the logjam has been reduced to 14,000 pending online requests, according to PennDOT, which expects that 2.5 million Pennsylvanians will apply for a Real ID-compliant identification.

“At the current pace I think we can easily assess that we’re substantially behind,” said state Rep. Mark Gillen, a Berks County Republican who has pressed PennDOT for more transparency on the issue. “We could see a cataclysmic backlog of applicants for Real ID.”

Real ID is optional for Pennsylvania residents but a federal law requires a passport, military identification or a Real ID card to fly domestically or enter a military base or federal building starting Oct. 1, 2020. The identifications come in the form of a new driver’s license or photo identification card.

Passed by Congress in the wake of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the Real ID Act establishes federal security standards for state driver’s licenses and ID cards. A dozen states, including Pennsylvania, have been granted an extension and are still in the process of becoming compliant, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

State transportation officials declined to say how long the online application process takes, but some cardholders report waiting weeks, even months.

Alexis Campbell, a PennDOT spokeswoman, said online requests received before Feb. 1 will be completed by week’s end.

She said the process to verify a person’s documents is time-consuming because records have to be manually checked and some records are stored on microfilm.

PennDOT started pre-verifying cardholders in March.

Sophie Gage, 29, of Mt. Lebanon said she began the online application about two weeks ago. Having missed PennDOT’s Feb. 1 submission deadline, she will not likely be verified for a Real ID in time for the first issuances.

She was surprised to learn some people have waited months for verification. Those still awaiting verification have received automated emails from Penn­DOT explaining their online request is pending, citing “increased customer demand.”

“I just feel like they put it out there enough, perhaps they should have been better prepared,” Gage said.

Despite direct-mail marketing efforts and airport events to encourage Pennsylvanians to apply for Real ID, just about 300,000 of the expected 2.5 million applicants have started the process.

“If the experience of some that have made an application for license have been substantially delayed, what’s going to happen when we have millions of more Real ID seekers entering the system?” Gillen said.

Gillen added, “It’s clear that the pace we’re on currently is going to be wholly insufficient to get the job done. I think a crisis is looming.”

As of Feb. 19, nearly 160,000 Pennsylvanians have been pre-verified — a process to submit required documents whether online or in person.

Online requests are processed by a staff of 16 in a central office, Campbell said.

State Sen. Kim Ward, R-Hempfield, told the Trib PennDOT has hired about half of the staff needed for the increased demand. PennDOT has been authorized for roughly 200 additional positions, she said.

“I’d like to find out why they’re not staffed up yet,” said Ward, who is the vice chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee. The committee is scheduled to meet Monday.

Ward added, “I’m not nervous yet, but if I don’t get the answer, I will be.”

An estimated 35 percent, or 4.5 million Pennsylvania cardholders, already have their documents on file with PennDOT, which started copying originals in September 2003. Obtaining a Real ID for everyone else will mean a document trip to a Department of Motor Vehicles site.

Bob Kerlik, who works for the Allegheny County Airport Authority, said he was among those who provided documents and was pre-verified during a PennDOT event in December at the Pittsburgh International Airport.

To date, the airport has held three such events to help those wanting a Real ID, Campbell said. PennDOT has held similar event across the state.

Although the federal deadline is still 20 months away, Kerlik said what worries him most is that the issue may be flying under the radar of most Western Pennsylvanians.

“There’s still a lot of time before the deadline,” Kerlik said. “But what we don’t want is for someone, after the deadline, to book a flight and show up to go to Florida and can’t go because they don’t have a Real ID.”

Nicole C. Brambila is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Nicole at 724-226-7704, nbrambila@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.