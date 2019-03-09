Banner Community designation won by 65 municipalities and 4 municipal authorities

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Sixty-five Allegheny County municipalities and four municipal authorities were honored Friday by a Banner Community designation.

The designation reflects a commitment to professional development, prudent fiscal management, transparency, accountability, and proactive communications to engage community stakeholders, according to a statement released by Allegheny County.

“I’m delighted to see the Banner Communities program continue to grow,” said County Executive Rich Fitzgerald. “Local governments are the closest to the residents they serve, and I’m thrilled to see so many officials and local leaders continuing to strive towards effectiveness and efficiency for those residents.”

Agencies receiving the designation for the first time are Alcosan, Hampton Shaler Water Authority, Harrison Township Water Authority, and Ross/West View EMS Authority. Municipalities being recognized for the first time include Aspinwall, Baldwin Township, Crafton, Leet, Marshall, Oakmont, Pitcairn, Plum, and West Mifflin.

Sixteen municipalities have been part of the Banner Community Program since its inception in 2013. They are Collier, Cranberry (Butler County), Etna, Hampton, Indiana Township, Leetsdale, McCandless, North Fayette, Ohio Township, Reserve, Richland, Ross, Sewickley , Upper St. Clair, Whitehall, and Wilkins.

Also, 40 municipalities received the Banner Community designation for multiple years, including Baldwin Borough, Bellevue, Bethel Park, Brentwood, Butler Township (Butler County), Castle Shannon, Crescent, Dormont, East Deer, East McKeesport, Edgewood, Edgeworth, Elizabeth Township, Emsworth, Glassport, Green Tree, Harrison, Jefferson Hills, Kilbuck, Millvale, Monroeville, Mt. Lebanon, Munhall, North Versailles, O’Hara, Pine, Port Vue, Robinson, Scott, Shaler, Sharpsburg, South Fayette, South Park, Swissvale, Tarentum, Verona, West Deer, West Homestead, West View and Wilkinsburg.

The Allegheny League of Municipalities manages the program.

“It’s extremely rewarding to have seen this program grow and to have so many communities striving to reach and meet the criteria set for the Banner Community Program,” said League Chairman Peter Poninsky.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chuck at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter .