Bellevue man, 24, arrested for rash of vehicle break-ins in North Hills

Police have arrested a man believed to be responsible for a recent rash of vehicle break-ins in the North Hills, officials said.

Timothy Driscoll, 24, of Bellevue was detained by police after they identified him as a suspect who stole from cars in the vicinity of Lily Avenue in Ross Township, Ross police Chief Joseph Ley said Tuesday.

Police say they found Driscoll in possession of stolen items and that he admitted to taking them from vehicles along Lily Avenue as well as near Amherst, Princeton, Chalfonte and Georgetown avenues.

Driscoll told investigators that he searched through at least 10 vehicles on nearby streets, police said.

Details about the stolen items and their values were not available.

Officials urged anyone who believes they were a victim of theft to call Ross police at 412-931-9070.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Natasha at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or via Twitter .