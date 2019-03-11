Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Blockbuster ‘Hamilton’ will return to Pittsburgh | TribLIVE.com
Blockbuster ‘Hamilton’ will return to Pittsburgh

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Monday, March 11, 2019 9:05 p.m
Bryson Bruce (center) stars in the musical “Hamilton,” which returns to Pittsburgh for the 2020-21 PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh season.

The megahit musical “Hamilton” will return to Pittsburgh during the 2021-21 Broadway season, the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust announced Monday.

The show opened to a sold-out crowd on Jan. 1 and continued its popular run through Jan. 27, performing before an estimated 88,000 theater-goers at the Benedum Center.

The musical tells the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington’s right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation’s first Treasury secretary. It features music that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap and rhythm and blues.

The book, music and lyrics are by Lin-Manuel Miranda, directed by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and music supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire. It is based on Ron Chernow’s biography of Alexander Hamilton.

Season ticket-holders of the 2019-20 season who renew into the 2020-21 season will receive priority seating for “Hamilton.”

For details visit, http://trust arts.org

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact JoAnne at 412-320-7889, jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

