Boil water advisory remains in effect for 4 Pittsburgh neighborhoods | TribLIVE.com
Allegheny

Boil water advisory remains in effect for 4 Pittsburgh neighborhoods

Bob Bauder
Bob Bauder | Friday, March 1, 2019 10:39 a.m
821106_web1_water-faucet
Tribune-Review
The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority has lifted a boil water advisory for two city neighborhoods impacted by a broken water main, but it remains in effect for residents of Crafton Heights, Elliott, Ridgemont and Westwood.

51 minutes ago

The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority Friday morning lifted a boil water advisory for two city neighborhoods impacted by a broken water main, but it remains in effect for four West End communities.

About 1,700 customers in Crafton Heights, Elliott, Ridgemont and Westwood should continue flushing tap water and boiling it for at least one minute before using it, according to PWSA.

Testing in Mt. Washington and Duquesne Heights has determined that the water in those neighborhoods is free of contaminants. The authority must continue testing water in the other areas before the advisory can be lifted.

PWSA issued a precautionary advisory for about 3,800 customers after a contractor on Tuesday broke a water main while digging on Shaler Street in Duquesne Heights. Spokesman Will Pickering said the authority repaired the break Thursday afternoon and restored water service to about 900 customers who had been without service since the break.

The mishap caused low pressure which can permit contaminants to enter the water.

The city has tanks with fresh water for residents at the following locations:

  • Fire Station 30 at 916 Steuben St., Elliott
  • Fire Station 31 at 3000 Chartiers Ave., Sheraden
  • 1717 Hethlon St., Westwood
  • Springfield and Hamburg Street, Ridgemont

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bob at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

