Boy, 16, wounded in overnight shooting in Wilkinsburg, police say

Allegheny County police are investigating an overnight shooting in Wilkinsburg that sent a 16-year-old boy to the hospital.

The victim had multiple gunshot wounds but is in stable condition at a Pittsburgh hospital, police said.

A 911 call shortly after midnight Saturday brought police to the 1500 block of Montier Street in Wilkinsburg on a report of a shooting. The victim was seen stumbling on the roadway and told a motorist that he had been shot, police said.

Police and EMS responders found the teenager shortly thereafter. County homicide detectives determined there was a secondary scene nearby on Maple Street, where they found several spent shell casings.

The victim may have been with or encountered two other people just prior to the shooting, police said.

Anyone with information should call the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Stephen at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter .