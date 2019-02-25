Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Boyce Park ski area closed due to power outages | TribLIVE.com
Allegheny

Boyce Park ski area closed due to power outages

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Monday, February 25, 2019 1:54 p.m
Skiers take to the slopes at Boyce Park during their SnowFest 2015 on January 24, 2015. SnowFest 2015 runs from Jan. 23-25 and includes indoor and outdoor games, activities as well as the usual activities offered at the park.

Allegheny County shut down Boyce Park skiing and snow tubing Monday due to enduring power outages in the region.

The agency announced the park’s closure in a tweet, which said the area will be closed until further notice.

Allegheny County said the park’s chair lifts and “magic carpet” lifts are electric.

The region sustained high winds starting Sunday, with speeds peaking between 8:30 and 10 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. The fastest wind gust clocked in at a record-breaking 61 mph at Pittsburgh International Airport and the same speed was recorded at Allegheny County Airport around 9 p.m.

Duquesne Light Company reported that around 23,000 customers were still without power as of 1:40 p.m. on Monday. That was an improvement from 34,000 reported around 11:30 a.m.

NWS forecast temperatures in the low 30s on Monday and Tuesday with temperatures reaching the 20s overnight.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Dillon at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

