Boyce Park ski area reopens as power is restored | TribLIVE.com
Allegheny

Boyce Park ski area reopens as power is restored

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Tuesday, February 26, 2019 3:29 p.m
805562_web1_PTR-WINTERFEST02-012515
Skiers take to the slopes at Boyce Park during their SnowFest 2015 on January 24, 2015. SnowFest 2015 runs from Jan. 23-25 and includes indoor and outdoor games, activities as well as the usual activities offered at the park.

Boyce Park ski area reopened Tuesday after being without power since Sunday evening.

The ski and tubing area closed Monday around 12:30 p.m. due to the enduring power outage affecting ski lifts.

Kevin Evanto, Allegheny parks spokesman, said power was restored Tuesday morning and that the ski area would open for regular week day hours, 3:30 to 9:30 p.m.

The region sustained high winds starting Sunday, which resulted in downed trees and wires, fires, partially collapsed buildings and power outages.

The wind died down by Monday afternoon, but wind speeds peaked Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service. The fastest gust clocked in at a record-breaking 61 mph at Pittsburgh International Airport and the same speed was recorded at Allegheny County Airport around 9 p.m.

By Monday morning, over 125,000 customers between West Penn Power and Duquesne Light were without power. Duquesne Light said in news releases it deployed more than 300 workers to restore power to customers.

As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, Duquesne Light Company reported around 15,000 customers experiencing outages and that 87 percent of its service area had been restored.

NWS forecast temperatures in the low 30s on Monday and Tuesday with temperatures reaching the 20s overnight.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

