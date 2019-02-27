Bridgeville driver license center temporarily closed

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

The driver license and photo center in Bridgeville is temporarily closed while state transportation officials relocate the office for a Friday opening.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced the closure Wednesday.

The Department of Motor Vehicle site at the Chartiers Valley Shopping Center at 1025 Washington Pike, Route 50 in Bridgeville closed Tuesday and will reopen at its new location.

The center’s hours of operation will remain the same: Tuesdays through Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. – 4:15 p.m., with extended photo hours until 6 p.m. on Thursdays.

The Bridgeville DMV is the only center in the region offering same-day Real ID driver’s licenses and ID cards, the federally-compliant cards that will be necessary to fly domestically or enter a military base or installation starting Oct. 1, 2020. Although every DMV accepts documents for processing, non Real ID sites will mail the cards within 15 business days.

Passed by Congress in the wake of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the Real ID Act establishes federal security standards for state driver’s licenses and ID cards. Real ID in Pennsylvania is optional. For more information on Real ID and how to get one, click here.

PennDOT will begin issuing these federally enhanced cards in March.

