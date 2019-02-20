Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Bugs, robots and brain games are choices at Carnegie Science Center’s Summer Science Camps | TribLIVE.com
Allegheny

Bugs, robots and brain games are choices at Carnegie Science Center’s Summer Science Camps

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Wednesday, February 20, 2019 4:35 p.m
777902_web1_PTR-SUMMERCAMPS-2-022119
Carnegie Science Center
The Carnegie Science Center on the North Side offers a variety of camps this summer.
777902_web1_PTR-SUMMERCAMPS-1-022119
Carnegie Science Center
The Carnegie Science Center on the North Side offers a variety of camps this summer.
777902_web1_PTR-SUMMERCAMPS-022119
Carnegie Science Center
The Carnegie Science Center on the North Side offers a variety of camps this summer.
777902_web1_PTR-SUMMERCAMPS-3-022119
Carnegie Science Center
The Carnegie Science Center on the North Side offers a variety of camps this summer.

19 minutes ago

If you’ve got curious kids who thrive on new, educational experiences, then check out the many choices at the Carnegie Science Center’s summer science camps on the North Side.

From robotics to astronomy and zoology to video game design, the science center offers education and fun choices for summer months. The new PPG Science Pavilion has enabled the science center to venture into new topics. The camps allow your kids time to be physically active.

Programs include something for children ages 4-18 where they can step into the shoes of computer programmers, astronomers, scientists, and robotic engineers as well as explore kitchen chemistry, solve puzzles in a real escape room, or investigate the amazing biology of Pittsburgh’s rivers.

Some amps also make use of BNY Mellon Fab Lab Carnegie Science Center, a digital fabrication laboratory. Campers can explore “maker” technologies and game design – and even get a chance to build a mini indoor drone.

In addition to the new themes, two-day scout mini-camps will provide troops with the ability to carry out authentic science experiments. Scouts will venture out into the field to conduct water and soil sampling while measuring their data with Vernier sensors. Scouts attending complete all requirements for the Scouts BSA chemistry, soil and water conservation, environmental science, and weather merit badges.

Camp programs include creepy, crawly bugs, wee bots, sensory science, neighborhood science, as well as motors and mechanisms, energy is everywhere, and coasters to carousels.

There is also culinary chemistry, brain games, and robots of the roundtable and a DaVinci’s designs camp. Digital storytelling and game Design as well as adventures in exploration round out the many choices.

Camp registration is open.

There will be a summer camp open house from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 25-26 where people can meet staff, view the classrooms and ask questions.

Details: 412.237.3400 or carnegiesciencecenter.org

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact JoAnne at 412-320-7889, jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.