Bugs, robots and brain games are choices at Carnegie Science Center’s Summer Science Camps

If you’ve got curious kids who thrive on new, educational experiences, then check out the many choices at the Carnegie Science Center’s summer science camps on the North Side.

From robotics to astronomy and zoology to video game design, the science center offers education and fun choices for summer months. The new PPG Science Pavilion has enabled the science center to venture into new topics. The camps allow your kids time to be physically active.

Programs include something for children ages 4-18 where they can step into the shoes of computer programmers, astronomers, scientists, and robotic engineers as well as explore kitchen chemistry, solve puzzles in a real escape room, or investigate the amazing biology of Pittsburgh’s rivers.

Some amps also make use of BNY Mellon Fab Lab Carnegie Science Center, a digital fabrication laboratory. Campers can explore “maker” technologies and game design – and even get a chance to build a mini indoor drone.

In addition to the new themes, two-day scout mini-camps will provide troops with the ability to carry out authentic science experiments. Scouts will venture out into the field to conduct water and soil sampling while measuring their data with Vernier sensors. Scouts attending complete all requirements for the Scouts BSA chemistry, soil and water conservation, environmental science, and weather merit badges.

Camp programs include creepy, crawly bugs, wee bots, sensory science, neighborhood science, as well as motors and mechanisms, energy is everywhere, and coasters to carousels.

There is also culinary chemistry, brain games, and robots of the roundtable and a DaVinci’s designs camp. Digital storytelling and game Design as well as adventures in exploration round out the many choices.

Camp registration is open.

There will be a summer camp open house from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 25-26 where people can meet staff, view the classrooms and ask questions.

Details: 412.237.3400 or carnegiesciencecenter.org

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact JoAnne at 412-320-7889, jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter .