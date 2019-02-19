Car crashes into McKeesport creek, crews work to rescue 2 trapped inside
A car crashed over a hillside and into a creek in McKeesport on Tuesday night, spurring a rescue operation in an attempt to pull at least two people to safety, initial reports indicate.
Allegheny County officials reported a two-vehicle crash on Long Run Road near Walnut Street about 5:30 p.m.
By 7 p.m., rescue crews had extricated at least one person from the car stranded in the creek and were attempting to free a second person, Trib news partner WPXI-TV reports. Crews used a rope system to hoist a stretcher up to the road, WPXI helicopter footage shows.
County officials said rescue efforts did not require any road closures.
No further details were immediately available.
McKeesport and Allegheny County Police are investigating.
Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Natasha at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or via Twitter .