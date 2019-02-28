Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Carnegie Science Center submarine Requin to resume normal hours Saturday | TribLIVE.com
Allegheny

Carnegie Science Center submarine Requin to resume normal hours Saturday

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Thursday, February 28, 2019 8:31 a.m
814499_web1_GTR-TK-SUBMARINE09-080918
File photo
The deck of the USS Requin docked outside the Carnegie Science Center on Aug. 2, 2018. The submarine will resume normal operating hours on Saturday, March 2, 2019 after being closed for the winter in January and February.

About an hour ago

Pittsburgh’s submarine will be open for tours again beginning Saturday.

The USS Requin is a Cold War-era sub — launched near the end of World War II — that has been moored in the Ohio River at the Carnegie Science Center since September 1990.

The science center closes it to tours in January and February every year and uses that time to paint, clean and conduct general maintenance, spokeswoman Connie George said Thursday.

“It works out well because when the river is too high or fast and/or if there is too much ice in the river, we close it — that would end up being quite often in January and February, so that is why we picked that time to do some ‘deep cleaning!’” George said.

The submarine will be open daily, weather and river conditions permitting, according to the science center.

General admission to the science center includes the Requin and other attractions. Costs are $19.95 for adults, $14.95 for adults over 65, $11.95 for children and free for members and children under 2.

Admission to the Requin only is $7 for adults and children, George said.

Visitors get to see the engine room, tiny kitchen, narrow bunks, and bathrooms, the periscope, communications equipment, torpedoes, control room, and captain’s quarters.

The submarine deck is accessible, but full mobility is needed to go below deck, George said.

“It is one of our most popular exhibits, especially for tourists!” she said.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

