CCAC to offer information technology support program at Homewood-Brushton Center
About an hour ago
The Community College of Allegheny County’s Homewood-Brushton Center is offering a new information technology support certificate program.
The “Pathway to a Technology Career” program will provide students with the skills for employment as a user support or network support specialist. The program includes a total of nine courses that run consecutively with each course lasting eight weeks.
The first class begins March 6.
The program provides qualified students enrolled in the program a free monthly bus pass; a $300 stipend at the end of every semester; a personal success coach; classes and activities with other “Pathway to a Technology Career” students; career development and academic success services; and conveniently scheduled classes.
To qualify, students must:
• Be eligible for a Federal Pell Grant
• Complete the FAFSA to determine eligibility
• Enroll full time (a minimum of 12 credits) each semester
• Maintain good academic standing (2.0 GPA)
• Meet regularly with their success coach
The program is supported by a grant from the BNY Mellon Foundation of Southwestern Pennsylvania.
For more information, contact Chance Wideman, program coordinator, at cwideman@ccac.edu or call 412-371-1600.
Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Emily at 412-871-2369, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter .