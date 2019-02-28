Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
CCAC to offer information technology support program at Homewood-Brushton Center | TribLIVE.com
Allegheny

CCAC to offer information technology support program at Homewood-Brushton Center

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Thursday, February 28, 2019 4:52 p.m
CCAC’s Allegheny campus in Pittsburgh’s North Side

The Community College of Allegheny County’s Homewood-Brushton Center is offering a new information technology support certificate program.

The “Pathway to a Technology Career” program will provide students with the skills for employment as a user support or network support specialist. The program includes a total of nine courses that run consecutively with each course lasting eight weeks.

The first class begins March 6.

The program provides qualified students enrolled in the program a free monthly bus pass; a $300 stipend at the end of every semester; a personal success coach; classes and activities with other “Pathway to a Technology Career” students; career development and academic success services; and conveniently scheduled classes.

To qualify, students must:

• Be eligible for a Federal Pell Grant

• Complete the FAFSA to determine eligibility

• Enroll full time (a minimum of 12 credits) each semester

• Maintain good academic standing (2.0 GPA)

• Meet regularly with their success coach

The program is supported by a grant from the BNY Mellon Foundation of Southwestern Pennsylvania.

For more information, contact Chance Wideman, program coordinator, at cwideman@ccac.edu or call 412-371-1600.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Emily at 412-871-2369, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

