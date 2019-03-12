Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
CCAC to open its doors to former Art Institute students | TribLIVE.com
Allegheny

CCAC to open its doors to former Art Institute students

Deb Erdley
Deb Erdley | Tuesday, March 12, 2019 7:05 p.m
871468_web1_ArtInstitute
Submitted
The Art Institute of Pittsburgh’s old building in Downtown.

About an hour ago

Students left in the cold by the sudden shuttering of the storied Art Institute of Pittsburgh last week may be able to transfer to the Community College of Allegheny County.

CCAC officials said they will hold two informational sessions for former Art Institute students at the CCAC Allegheny Campus from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 14, on the first floor of Jones Hall, 808 Ridge Ave., on Pittsburgh’s North Side. Both sessions will include free meals provided by CCAC’s Culinary Arts Department.

Admissions staff and academic advisers will be on hand to discuss how former Art Institute students may seamlessly transfer to CCAC. Free parking will be available in the parking lot at the corner of Ridge and Brighton avenues. Additional information is available at the Allegheny Campus Advising office at 412-237-4662

CCAC officials said the Community College offers a variety of programs that correspond with those previously offered at the Art Institute.

A fixture in Pittsburgh higher education since 1921, the Art Institute closed last Friday after a deal to sell the bankrupt school fell through. That left about 230 students who attended classes at the school and another 1,924 who were enrolled in online courses with an uncertain future.

Dream Center Education Holdings, the most recent owner of the financially trouble school, went into receivership in January. It had previously notified the state Department of Education it would close the Art Institute by March 31

Deb Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Deb at 412-320-7996, derdley@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.