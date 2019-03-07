Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Chelsa Wagner jailed in Detroit after police altercation, attorney says | TribLIVE.com
Allegheny

Chelsa Wagner jailed in Detroit after police altercation, attorney says

Bob Bauder
Bob Bauder | Thursday, March 7, 2019 5:13 p.m
849919_web1_ptr-chelsadetained02-030819
Tribune-Review
Allegheny County Controller Chelsa Wagner arrives at the Point Breeze polling station in Westinghouse Park with her husband Khari Mosley (left) on May 19, 2015.

About an hour ago

Allegheny County Controller Chelsa Wagner spent Tuesday night in a Detroit jail after an altercation with police in a hotel where she and her husband were staying during a belated Valentine’s Day celebration, her attorney said.

Attorney Heather Heidelbaugh said Thursday that Wagner, 42, of Point Breeze has not been charged with a crime. Detroit police did not respond Thursday to inquiries about Wagner and her husband, Khari Mosley, 43.

“They arrested her. They took her to a detention facility,” Heidelbaugh said. “She was released the next day. They have not charged her with anything. There was no warrant that was issued. She has no idea what’s going to happen.”

Heidelbaugh said the couple attended a performance of the Detroit Symphony Orchestra featuring rapper Nas Tuesday evening. They later returned to the Westin Book Cadillac Hotel, Downtown. Wagner went to bed around 10:30 p.m., but Mosley said he was not tired and remained in the hotel lobby.

Heidelbaugh said Wagner responded to a knock at the door wearing socks and pajamas around 1 a.m. and found police with Mosley in handcuffs. Mosley left his key card in the room and hotel staff would not allow him to return because he was not listed as a guest, she said.

He attempted to call Wagner on her cell phone, but she didn’t answer, Heidelbaugh said. Hotel staff also called the room without success.

Heidelbaugh said the officers informed Wagner they were removing Mosley from the property and began escorting him down a hallway. An officer grabbed her and threw her on the ground when she attempted to get on an elevator, Heidelbaugh said.

“She did not touch the officer and her husband was not under arrest,” she said. “She has bruises all over her. She has a bruised wrist and a sore back. She is traumatized.”

Detroit police later released Mosley, but ordered him to leave the hotel, Heidelbaugh said.

They returned to Pittsburgh Wednesday after she was released.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bob at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

