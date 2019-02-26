Pittsburgh facilities available to people in need after severe weekend winds

Pittsburgh facilities are available for people who may still be experiencing power outages from this weekend’s severe winds.

Recreation centers and Healthy Active Living Centers will be open, in most cases, until Tuesday evening, according to a news release from the city.

The Brookline Phillips, Magee and West Penn recreation centers will be open until 9 p.m. Ammon, Jefferson, Ormsby, Paulson and Warrington recreation centers will be open until 8 p.m.

The Allegheny Center Alliance Church and the Red Cross have teamed up to offer an additional warming center, which can serve as an overnight shelter if necessary. The church is located at the corner of East Ohio and East Commons streets on the North Side, according to the news release.

The city’s Public Safety Department is advising anyone experiencing a weather-related emergency, or who is concerned about the well-being of neighbors, to call 911.

A complete listing of all rec centers, addresses, phone numbers and hours can be found at: http://pittsburghpa.gov/citiparks/rec-centers-info

A complete listing of Healthy Active Living Centers with addresses and phone numbers can be found at: http://pittsburghpa.gov/citiparks/senior-centers

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Madasyn at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com or via Twitter .