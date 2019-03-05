Congregations targeted in Tree of Life massacre grateful for “compassion” payments

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

The three Jewish congregations targeted in the Oct. 27 Tree of Life synagogue massacre were thankful for the more than $6.3 million donated.

“The generous outpouring of support through donations by people in Pittsburgh and from around the world demonstrates that love will triumph. We, along with our two partner congregations, have been the recipients of so much love, goodwill and support, and for that we are grateful,” said Tree of Life president Sam Schachner.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh will distribute the money in the “Victims of Terror of Fund.”

The largest single payment, $450,000, will go to the Tree of Life congregation, which owns the synagogue building on Wilkins Avenue that was attacked. Schachner said that the money will help restore the synagogue in which 11 people died at the hands of a lone gunman.

Dor Hadash and New Light, the other two congregations that were that were holding worship services during the Saturday morning shooting, will get $100,000 each.

“Congregation Dor Hadash is immensely grateful to the Oversight Committee for taking on the incredibly difficult task of determining how donations should be distributed. The Committee listened to all voices – victims, congregants and community members,” the congregation said in a statement.

New Light Congregation Co-President Stephen Cohen appeared at Tuesday’s announcement at the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh. Cohen said the committee made the right decisions.

“How will (the money) help us? It will help us in terms of the building,” said Cohen. “It will go to memorials. It will go to the victims themselves because we have to address that issue also. We will use it wisely and appropriately.”

Paul Guggenheimer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-226-7706 or pguggenheimer@tribweb.com.