County police investigating shooting of woman in Clairton

A 60-year-old woman was shot multiple times while answering a knock at the door of her Clairton home early Friday morning, according to Allegheny County Police.

Multiple calls were made to 911 around 4:20 a.m. about shots fired in the 600 block of Large Avenue, followed by a report about a woman shot at 634 Large Ave.

Police found the woman in the home. She was in critical condition when taken to a Pittsburgh hospital, but expected to survive.

Homicide detectives learned the victim was inside her home when there was a knock at the door. She was shot through the door as she approached.

A person inside the home returned gunfire, police said. There were no other reported injuries.

Police did not know a motive for the shooting and no suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police tip line at 833-255-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer.