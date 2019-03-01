Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
County police investigating shooting of woman in Clairton
Allegheny

County police investigating shooting of woman in Clairton

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Friday, March 1, 2019 9:09 a.m
A 60-year-old woman was shot multiple times while answering a knock at the door of her Clairton home early Friday morning, according to Allegheny County Police.

Multiple calls were made to 911 around 4:20 a.m. about shots fired in the 600 block of Large Avenue, followed by a report about a woman shot at 634 Large Ave.

Police found the woman in the home. She was in critical condition when taken to a Pittsburgh hospital, but expected to survive.

Homicide detectives learned the victim was inside her home when there was a knock at the door. She was shot through the door as she approached.

A person inside the home returned gunfire, police said. There were no other reported injuries.

Police did not know a motive for the shooting and no suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police tip line at 833-255-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

