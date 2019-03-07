County’s annual ‘mibsters’ tournament ready to roll at Block Northway on Monday

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Allegheny County’s annual marble-shooting competition will kick off at at The Block Northway in Ross Township starting on Monday from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Children 14 and younger can participate in the week-long competition to determine the winners who will compete for the title of 2019 Allegheny County Marbles Champion.

There is no cost to compete in the qualifying tournament and instructors will be available to show children how to play.

Winners will receive an Allegheny County Marbles Champ T-shirt, a set of marbles and marble shooting rule book.

The Allegheny County Parks and Recreation Department will hold qualifying tournaments at 13 other locations around the county during the next two months.

The kids who win the qualifying rounds will compete at the countywide marbles tournament in the courtyard of the Allegheny County Courthouse May 16 to 18.

The top four marble shooters, or “mibsters,” from the countywide tournament — two boys and two girls — will receive an all-expense paid trip to Wildwood by the Sea, N.J., to compete in the 96th National Marbles Tournament during the week of June 17.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tony at 724-772-6368, tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter .