Crash sends one man to hospital, shuts down part of Second Avenue in downtown Pittsburgh | TribLIVE.com
Allegheny

Crash sends one man to hospital, shuts down part of Second Avenue in downtown Pittsburgh

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Sunday, March 3, 2019 5:45 p.m
This is a view of a multiple vehicle accident along Second Avenue in Pittsburgh near the Allegheny County Jail.

A man was taken to a Pittsburgh area hospital in critical condition following a crash along Second Avenue in the city Sunday evening.

Pittsburgh Public Safety spokeswoman Alicia George said police, firefighters and EMS were dispatched to the 700 block of Second Avenue around 4:40 p.m. for a vehicle into a pole with entrapment.

She said the driver was extricated and transported for medical treatment. The incident remains under investigation.

crash involving at least one vehicle has closed part of Second Avenue in downtown Pittsburgh.

According to a tweet from Allegheny County, the crash happened at the intersection of Second Avenue and Municipal Courts Drive.

Second Avenue was closed from Ross Street over to the 10th Street Bridge.

The Trib’s news partner WPXI-TV reported a pickup truck was involved.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Emily at 412-871-2369, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

