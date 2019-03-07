Crime Stoppers offers reward for information on fatal Penn Hills shooting

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

A reward is being offered to anyone with information about a shooting that killed a man outside a Penn Hills bar in January.

Paul McMillan, 48, of Verona was found inside his vehicle at the Lounge on Verona along Verona Road with multiple gunshot wounds to his abdomen. He died at UPMC Presbyterian later that night.

McMillan was involved in a fight inside the bar moments before being shot, a Pittsburgh Crime Stoppers news release said Thursday.

“McMillan had gotten into his white Dodge Ram pickup truck and was driving through the parking lot … Several gunshots were then heard coming from the parking lot,” said Crime Stoppers.

Paramedics were already at the bar for a separate call, according to county police. They treated McMillan for his gunshot wounds while an ambulance came to transport him to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Pittsburgh Crime Stoppers at 412-255-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 will be offered to anyone who leads police to an arrest and prosecution of the individual responsible for the homicide. Callers can remain anonymous.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Dillon at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter .