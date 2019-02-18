Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Demonstrators rally in Pittsburgh over Trump’s emergency declaration | TribLIVE.com
Allegheny

Demonstrators rally in Pittsburgh over Trump’s emergency declaration

Bob Bauder
Bob Bauder | Monday, February 18, 2019 2:17 p.m
767168_web1_IMG_3834
Bob Bauder | Tribune-Review
Alison Duncan (R) of Pine and Carolyn Gibbs of McCandless stand with two unidentified protesters outside the City-County Building in Downtown Pittsburgh Monday during a rally denouncing President Trump’s emergency declaration to secure funding for a wall at the U.S.-Mexico border.
767168_web1_IMG_3838
Bob Bauder | Tribune-Review
About 150 people gathered outside the City-County Building in Downtown Pittsburgh on Feb. 18, 2019, to rally against President Trump’s emergency declaration to secure funding for a wall at the U.S.-Mexico border.
767168_web1_IMG_3832
Bob Bauder | Tribune-Review
Arlene and Bob Weiner of Squirrel Hill hold signs in front of the City-County Building in Downtown Pittsburgh on Feb. 18, 2019, during a protest over President Trump’s emergeny declaration to secure funding for a wall at the U.S.-Mexico border.



Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto and state Rep. Ed Gainey joined about 150 protesters Monday outside the City-County Building in Downtown to rally against President Trump’s declaration of a national emergency to secure funding for a border wall.

The mayor said true emergencies in the United States include the opioid crisis, crumbling infrastructure and climate change.

“I’m here to declare we are in a state of emergency,” Peduto said. “We need help from Washington.”

The noon demonstration was among dozens of President’s Day rallies across the country organized by the nonprofit advocacy MoveOn.org.

“We’re tired of our democracy being hurt and our constitution being trampled on,” said Alison Duncan of Pine, who was holding an American flag and a sign that read “The Boy Who Cried Wall.”

Speakers at the rally accused Trump of circumventing Congress on Friday by declaring the emergency to access funds appropriated for other purposes. Democrats have declined to approve his request for $5.7 billion to build the wall at the U.S.-Mexico border. The wall was Trump’s top campaign promise, and he said it will help stop criminals and drugs from entering the country.

Democrats have promised to oppose the emergency declaration.

“The question is, is this in the national interest or is this about fulfilling a campaign pledge,” said Tracy Baton, director of the Women’s March on Washington: Pittsburgh, and one of the local rally organizers. “I have to believe it’s a campaign pledge. This so-called emergency is not an emergency. It’s an end-around the constitutional process.”

Peduto and Gainey urged people to call congressional representatives and voice opposition to the emergency declaration.

Gainey, D-Lincoln-Lemington, said Pittsburgh has experienced its share of hate in recent months, referring to the mass shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue.

“Just because of the rhetoric coming out of Washington, D.C., that’s not who we are here in Pittsburgh,” he said.

Protesters carried signs critical of the president and chanted, “No shut down. No racist wall,” and, “Fake crisis. No racist wall.”

“Our president is enabling people to attack brown people, foreign people, anyone who doesn’t represent him,” said Jamie Krashna of Uptown, one of the speakers. “This country was built on immigrants. We are done hiding.”

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bob at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.