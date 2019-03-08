Detroit police want charges against Chelsa Wagner, prosecutor says

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Detroit police are seeking charges against Allegheny County Controller Chelsa Wagner following an altercation early Wednesday in a downtown hotel, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office.

Assistant Prosecutor Marie Miller released a statement Friday saying the office is reviewing a warrant request from Detroit police.

She said a decision on whether charges are warranted would likely come sometime after Friday.

“The matter is currently being reviewed,” Miller said. “No further information will be released until a charging decision is made. The decision is not expected today.”

Wagner, 42, of Point Breeze was jailed after an altercation with police around 12:17 a.m. at the Weston Book Cadillac Hotel in Detroit where she and husband, Khari Mosley, were staying during a belated Valentine’s Day celebration, according to attorney Heather Heidelbaugh.

Heidelbaugh could not immediately be reached for comment Friday.

Heidelbaugh, who represents Wagner, said the controller awoke to a knock at her hotel door early Wednesday and found police with Mosley in handcuffs.

The couple attended a performance of the Detroit Symphony Orchestra playing with rapper Nas earlier in the evening, and Wagner went to bed while her husband remained in the hotel lobby, she said. Heidelbaugh said the officers told Wagner that Mosley was being ejected from the hotel, but refused to offer any explanation.

She said Wagner later learned that Mosley misplaced his room key and encountered hotel security and police when he attempted to get a key from the front desk. The hotel refused to give him a key because the room was registered in Wagner’s name and Mosley’s last name did not match hers.

Heidelbaugh said an officer threw Wagner to the ground for no reason when she attempted to enter an elevator with police and her husband.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig offered a different account to the Detroit News, saying footage from the officers’ body cameras would show they acted appropriately.

“She grabbed officer’s jacket first; she was interfering and tried to block the elevator,” Craig told the newspaper. “The officers were being very polite, saying ‘ma’am, please.’ At some point she decided to grab the officer, and he pushed her off him. She started to fall, and the officer tried to grab her to break her fall, because he didn’t want her to be injured.”

Wagner was jailed and later released. Detroit police released Mosley, but ordered him to leave the hotel, Heidelbaugh said.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bob at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or via Twitter .