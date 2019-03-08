Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Detroit police want charges against Chelsa Wagner, prosecutor says | TribLIVE.com
Allegheny

Detroit police want charges against Chelsa Wagner, prosecutor says

Bob Bauder
Bob Bauder | Friday, March 8, 2019 11:20 a.m
853877_web1_ptr-chelsadetained02-030819
Tribune-Review
Allegheny County Controller Chelsa Wagner arrives at the Point Breeze polling station in Westinghouse Park with her husband Khari Mosley (left) on Tuesday morning, May 19, 2015.

About an hour ago

Detroit police are seeking charges against Allegheny County Controller Chelsa Wagner following an altercation early Wednesday in a downtown hotel, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office.

Assistant Prosecutor Marie Miller released a statement Friday saying the office is reviewing a warrant request from Detroit police.

She said a decision on whether charges are warranted would likely come sometime after Friday.

“The matter is currently being reviewed,” Miller said. “No further information will be released until a charging decision is made. The decision is not expected today.”

Wagner, 42, of Point Breeze was jailed after an altercation with police around 12:17 a.m. at the Weston Book Cadillac Hotel in Detroit where she and husband, Khari Mosley, were staying during a belated Valentine’s Day celebration, according to attorney Heather Heidelbaugh.

Heidelbaugh could not immediately be reached for comment Friday.

Heidelbaugh, who represents Wagner, said the controller awoke to a knock at her hotel door early Wednesday and found police with Mosley in handcuffs.

The couple attended a performance of the Detroit Symphony Orchestra playing with rapper Nas earlier in the evening, and Wagner went to bed while her husband remained in the hotel lobby, she said. Heidelbaugh said the officers told Wagner that Mosley was being ejected from the hotel, but refused to offer any explanation.

She said Wagner later learned that Mosley misplaced his room key and encountered hotel security and police when he attempted to get a key from the front desk. The hotel refused to give him a key because the room was registered in Wagner’s name and Mosley’s last name did not match hers.

Heidelbaugh said an officer threw Wagner to the ground for no reason when she attempted to enter an elevator with police and her husband.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig offered a different account to the Detroit News, saying footage from the officers’ body cameras would show they acted appropriately.

“She grabbed officer’s jacket first; she was interfering and tried to block the elevator,” Craig told the newspaper. “The officers were being very polite, saying ‘ma’am, please.’ At some point she decided to grab the officer, and he pushed her off him. She started to fall, and the officer tried to grab her to break her fall, because he didn’t want her to be injured.”

Wagner was jailed and later released. Detroit police released Mosley, but ordered him to leave the hotel, Heidelbaugh said.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bob at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.