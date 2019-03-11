Detroit prosecutors: No decision on charges against Chelsa Wagner

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Prosecutors in Wayne County, Michigan, do not anticipate a decision Monday as to whether charges will be filed against Allegheny County Controller Chelsa Wagner in an altercation with police last week at a Detroit hotel.

Detroit police arrested Wagner, 42, early March 6 at the Westin Book Cadillac Hotel, authorities said.

In a statement Monday morning, Wayne County Assistant Prosecutor Maria Miller said her office is still reviewing the warrant request from Detroit police.

Chief James Craig, during a news conference that was streamed live on Facebook, said video footage of a confrontation indicates that Wagner and her husband, Khari Mosley, both exhibited “some levels of intoxication” when police responded to a report that Mosley was drunk and causing a disturbance.

Both have denied being intoxicated during the encounter with police.

Craig said Wagner placed her hands on an officer “six or seven times” before she was arrested. Wagner has said she was awakened by police, hotel security and her handcuffed husband after Mosley locked himself out of the hotel room and staff wouldn’t give him another key.

Wagner’s attorney, Heather Heidelbaugh, also is investigating the incident. Wagner said Saturday she doesn’t know how they will proceed until they know whether charges have been filed.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter .