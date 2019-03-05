Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Director of Pittsburgh’s Commission on Human Relations resigns | TribLIVE.com
Allegheny

Director of Pittsburgh’s Commission on Human Relations resigns

Bob Bauder
Bob Bauder | Tuesday, March 5, 2019 12:58 p.m
Carlos Torres, executive director of the Pittsburgh Commission on Human Relations, has resigned.

The executive director of Pittsburgh’s Commission on Human Relations, who had been on paid administrative leave since December, has resigned.

Carlos Torres, 46, of Greenfield, submitted a letter of resignation last week, according to Megan Stanley, the commission’s deputy director. The letter did not state a reason for the resignation.

The commission’s board of directors on Monday appointed Stanley to serve as interim executive director while the board searches for a permanent replacement.

Torres declined comment when reached by phone on Tuesday.

The commission in December placed Torres on paid administrative leave for an undisclosed reason pending an internal investigation by the city. Torres at the time said the board gave him no reason for the suspension and that it came as a complete surprise.

Tim McNulty, spokesman for Mayor Bill Peduto, declined comment on the investigation’s status and Torres’ resignation.

Peduto previously said he hoped Torres would return to duty.

The commission in 2016 hired Torres, an Army veteran, after two years of sometimes heated wrangling over a candidate to fill the top post.

Disagreements among board members had stymied the search for a new director since the retirement of Executive Director Charles Morrison in April 2014. Members traded accusations during heated public meetings, prompting Mayor Bill Peduto to ask the entire board to resign.

Members agreed on a nationwide selection process through the International Organization of Official Human Rights Agencies and picked Torres from about 30 applicants.

Stanley, 32, of East Liberty said the board’s personnel committee would review an existing job description for the executive director to see if any changes are necessary and then seek applicants. The 2019 salary is $64,905.

Stanley said she was undecided about applying for the job.

“I love the job. I love the work of the commission,” she said. “I would want it to have the best leadership possible, and I would work with anyone the commission chose.”

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bob at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

