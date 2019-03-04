Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
District 15 building in Pittsburgh's Strip District will house Facebook Oculus Division
Allegheny

District 15 building in Pittsburgh’s Strip District will house Facebook Oculus Division

Bob Bauder
Bob Bauder | Monday, March 4, 2019 6:02 p.m
Shawn Fox, director of Bridgeville-based RDC Design + Build, outlines amenities at District 15, a four-story office building at 15th and Smallman streets in Pittsburgh’s Strip District that will house Facebook’s Oculus Division.

47 minutes ago

A Bridgeville developer is putting finishing touches on a four-story office building in the Strip District that will house Facebook’s Oculus Division, but is already moving ahead with plans for a $60 million office tower next door.

RDC Design + Build and partner Orangestar Properties of Youngstown hosted a ceremonial ribbon-cutting Monday featuring around 70 guests at the $23 million District 15 office building at 15th and Smallman streets.

Shawn Fox, RDC’s director, said if all goes as planned the company would start construction this summer on a $60 million, nine-story office building next door.

“It’s going to be a signature building for Pittsburgh,” said Fox, who previously served as chief of staff to former Allegheny County Executive Dan Onorato. “It’ll be in the skyline.”

District 15 features 18-foot first floor ceilings, two public plazas, a fitness center, electric car charging stations and a bike share program. The fourth floor has outdoor balcony space and large windows with views of 16th Street Bridge and the Strip.

Facebook will occupy the entire building, Fox said.

The building is part of the Buncher Co.’s Riverfront Landing residential complex along the Allegheny riverfront. It sits at the beginning of what’s been dubbed “robotics row” after tech companies that have found homes in the Strip. RDC secured a long term land lease for the property from Buncher and is negotiating another lease for the new building.

“We spent a lot of time … on this project that we felt fit robotics row,” Fox said. “If you look at the first floor you’ll see we have 18-foot clear ceiling heights. We designed it with rolling door access to accommodate a lot of the artificial intelligence and robotics users that were in the market.”

The project was built on “spec,” meaning RDC had no tenant before starting construction.

Dennis Davin, Pennsylvania’s secretary of Community and Economic Development, said it’s rare for a development to start without a tenant.

“They didn’t have a tenant. They just did it,” he said. “Pittsburgh’s such a hot market that developers are saying, ‘Let’s get ahead of the game,’ and the next thing you know you’ve got a FaceBook.”

Mayor Bill Peduto said the company took a major risk in starting the project.

“There’s some words that are just amazing to hear in Pittsburgh, which is build on spec, 100 percent occupied within a year,” he said. “It was an idea that you had that this was an area that would have tenants. You did it on a hunch. Those are the type of developers that we like to invest in.”

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bob at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

