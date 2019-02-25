Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Driverless vehicles the subject of tech talk in Pittsburgh | TribLIVE.com
Allegheny

Driverless vehicles the subject of tech talk in Pittsburgh

Nicole C. Brambila
Nicole C. Brambila | Monday, February 25, 2019 1:56 p.m
An engineering association will hold its first meetup Tuesday for a discussion with industry leaders on self-driving vehicles.

SAE Pittsburgh – Innovations in Mobility is hosting the event. Scheduled speakers include Sterling Anderson, Aurora Innovation co-founder, and Tara Andringa, coalition manager for Partners for Automated Vehicle Education, or PAVE, an alliance of industry, nonprofit and academic institutions formed to educate the public on driverless vehicles.

Anderson is expected to talk about the company’s challenges designing and building vehicles steered by artificial intelligence. Founded two years ago and headquartered in Pittsburgh, Aurora has partnerships with Hyundai and Volkswagen. It’s one of four driverless vehicle companies conducting road tests in Allegheny County, which has become a testing hub in Pennsylvania, according to PennDOT data.

Andringa will discuss PAVE’s partnership with SAE to bring hands-on demonstrations to the nation’s cities.

Karina Ricks, director of Pittsburgh’s new Department of Mobility and Infrastructure, will share the city’s initiative for a “complete network,” which will serve all transportation modes to encourage sustainable travel choices.

The event begins at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Tech Forge at 113 47th St. in Pittsburgh.

For more information, or to register for the free event, click here.

Nicole C. Brambila is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Nicole at 724-226-7704, nbrambila@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

