Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Food truck festival is inside Monroeville Convention Center | TribLIVE.com
Food & Drink

Food truck festival is inside Monroeville Convention Center

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Monday, March 4, 2019 1:05 p.m
811005_web1_PTR-FOODTRUCKS-2-022819
Food Truck A Palooza
Food Truck A Palooza is March 9 at the Monroeville Convention Center.
811005_web1_PTR-FOODTRUCKS-022819
Food Truck A Palooza
Food Truck A Palooza is March 9 at the Monroeville Convention Center.
811005_web1_PTR-FOODTRUCKS-1-022819
M._Philip_Sam
Food Truck A Palooza is March 9 at the Monroeville Convention Center.

59 minutes ago

How about an indoor food truck bonanza?

It’s happening this weekend in Monroeville.

A variety of food choices such as chicken and waffles, crepes, tacos, hot dogs and more will be available at Food Truck A Palooza from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Monroeville Convention Center.

The event is Western Pennsylvania’s only indoor, winter food truck festival. More than 35 food truck will drive into the convention center to serve their food.

“Having food trucks inside pushes the envelope a little bit,” said Dee Weinberg, president of GoodTaste! Pittsburgh, which is hosting the event with Steel City Media. “Nobody else is doing something like this. It’s different, and it’s a labor of love.”

This is the third such indoor event.

“This is not a food truck roundup,” said Weinberg. “It’s a food truck festival. Along with 39 food trucks, there are 40 vendors and crafters, a magician who will entertain people waiting in line, a balloon sculptor, a face painter, photo booth and music.”

Diners can vote for their favorite food truck.

Tickets are $15, $10 in advance.

Details: goodtastepittsburgh.com/food-truck-a-palooza

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact JoAnne at 412-320-7889, jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.