Food truck festival is inside Monroeville Convention Center

How about an indoor food truck bonanza?

It’s happening this weekend in Monroeville.

A variety of food choices such as chicken and waffles, crepes, tacos, hot dogs and more will be available at Food Truck A Palooza from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Monroeville Convention Center.

The event is Western Pennsylvania’s only indoor, winter food truck festival. More than 35 food truck will drive into the convention center to serve their food.

“Having food trucks inside pushes the envelope a little bit,” said Dee Weinberg, president of GoodTaste! Pittsburgh, which is hosting the event with Steel City Media. “Nobody else is doing something like this. It’s different, and it’s a labor of love.”

This is the third such indoor event.

“This is not a food truck roundup,” said Weinberg. “It’s a food truck festival. Along with 39 food trucks, there are 40 vendors and crafters, a magician who will entertain people waiting in line, a balloon sculptor, a face painter, photo booth and music.”

Diners can vote for their favorite food truck.

Tickets are $15, $10 in advance.

Details: goodtastepittsburgh.com/food-truck-a-palooza

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact JoAnne at 412-320-7889, jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter .