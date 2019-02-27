Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Former cop facing drug charges in connection to death of teen girl | TribLIVE.com
Allegheny

Former cop facing drug charges in connection to death of teen girl

Madasyn Czebiniak
Madasyn Czebiniak | Wednesday, February 27, 2019 5:13 p.m
A former narcotics detective has been arrested for allegedly bringing drugs into a Beechview home where a 15-year-old died of an overdose.

Stamp bags from the bedroom of the 15-year-old allegedly matched stamp bags found in the room of Daniel Bondi, Attorney General Josh Shapiro said Wednesday.

The girl died from a fentanyl overdose in July of 2017.

Bondi’s room was across the hallway from the girl’s room, prosecutors said. Bondi claimed the girl never came into his room or stole from him. His door was not locked, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

Bondi, 43, was charged following a grand jury investigation that concluded he repeatedly purchased and had fentanyl for his personal use in the Beechview home he shared with the girl. Bondi said he was a guardian of the girl.

Prosecutors did not say what department Bondi worked for.

“The heroin and opioid epidemic is devastating our communities and destroying lives,” Shapiro said in a statement. “This child was living just inches away from these poisons, demonstrating how they can make their way into homes and put the lives of our families and children at risk.”

During the investigation, detectives found used stamp bags marked “XXX” in blue ink, other used bags, three full stamp bags containing heroin/fentanyl and a syringe in the girl’s bedroom.

In Bondi’s room, detectives found dozens of syringes and hundreds of stamp bags. Some of the bags recovered from Bondi’s room allegedly matched the bags found in the girl’s room, including those with the “XXX” blue ink stamp, prosecutors said.

Bondi was arrested and arraigned Wednesday. Court documents did not list an attorney for Bondi.

He faces felony charges of endangering the welfare of children and delivery of a controlled substance, and other related charges including reckless endangerment and possession.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Madasyn at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

