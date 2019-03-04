Former dancer sues Club Erotica in McKees Rocks over wages

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

A former dancer at Club Erotica strip club in McKees Rocks is seeking a class action lawsuit against the club and its owners contending she was underpaid.

Sonya Jackson, who worked at the club at various times from May 2016 until late August 2018, alleges that club management improperly classified dancers as independent contractors rather than employees. As a result, she contends the dancers were not paid properly for the hours they worked.

Filed in U.S. District Court, the lawsuit names the club, owner Vincenzo Isoldi, general manager Franco Isoldi as well as president and treasurer James W. Shepard as defendants. The club’s management could not be immediately reached for comment.

In the lawsuit, Jackson alleges that despite dancers’ status as independent contractors, the club has “near total control over them.”

Upon arrival, dancers must check in with a door clerk, then again with the club’s D.J. after getting dressed. They must pay a fee of at least $10 in order to work and are subject to a mandatory tip-out policy, in which dancers are required to share their tips with other employees of the club.

At the end of the night, dancers are required to stay at the club until management tells them they’re allowed to leave, according to the lawsuit. The club closes at 4 a.m.

Dancers are not paid an hourly minimum wage; sometimes, they end the night with little to no compensation and are not allowed to perform if they have outstanding fees, according to the lawsuit.

Jackson is seeking compensation for unpaid wages and believes the suit could include at least 100 other members, according to the lawsuit.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jamie at 724-850-2867, jmartines@tribweb.com or via Twitter .