Former Istanbul Sofra restaurateur charged with sex assault takes stand

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Adnan Pehlivan tried Monday to convince jurors that the woman accusing him of sexual assault asked him to follow her to her house and perform oral sex on her.

Rather than giving him her phone number or address, he said, she told him to follow her and her friends as they walked six blocks to their car and then follow their car to their Josephine Street home, Pehlivan testified.

Pehlivan, 47, is accused of stalking the woman and her friends as they walked from a bar to their home and then breaking in and sexually assaulting her in her bedroom. His trial has entered its second week in Allegheny County Common Pleas Court.

Pehlivan relayed his background – the start of his career in Turkey, his work on a cruise line where he met his wife, work in Virginia and Washington, D.C. and Harrisburg, and finally his opening of the now-shuttered Istanbul Sofra in Regent Square.

He told jurors he’d been in Market Square at a fundraiser for now-Lt. Gov. John Fetterman before going to the South Side on May 14, where he wandered into Kopy’s bar. The three women he sat next to began to engage him in conversation, and he bought drinks and did magic tricks.

He testified that the alleged victim told him he was cute and, “I want to make out with you. I want to hook up with you.”

He testified that he didn’t climb through the window in the alleged victim’s basement living quarters. Rather, she met him at her door, told him “shh,” and “she started to kiss me.”

Monday’s testimony followed footage shown in court Friday catching Pehlivan following the alleged victim and two friends from Kopy’s bar on South 12th Street to their vehicles at South 18th Street. The security cameras along East Carson Street show Pehlivan leapfrogging the women several times, driving past them, pulling over, then driving past them and pulling over again.

He told his attorney, Lee Rothman, during testimony in his own defense that he done so because the alleged victim told him to. He said it was during consensual sexual contact that she would “hold my hair and scream who are you?” Pehlivan said.

“I said, ‘It’s me, Adnan,’” he said. “At one point she was a good person and the next she was a different person.”

He said he was shocked and he was scared.

The alleged victim testified last week that she never told Pehlivan her address or the route to her home, and she said she never asked him to follow her or told him she wanted to hook up with him. Her roommate and another friend with her that night testified they, too, never gave out their address, and they never heard the woman converse with Pehlivan about sex or wanting to hook up.

The woman testified Thursday that she and Pehlivan struggled once she woke to find he’d come through her window. He pushed and punched at her, she said, and his shirt collar tore and she fell into a laundry basket, scraping her back.

Pehlivan testified that she fell into the basket and he helped her up.

“I grabbed her arms and (lifted) her up, I said, ‘Are you OK?’” he said.

Assistant District Attorney Edward Sheid is set to cross examine Pehlivan Monday afternoon.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter .