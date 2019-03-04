Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Former Istanbul Sofra restaurateur charged with sex assault takes stand | TribLIVE.com
Allegheny

Former Istanbul Sofra restaurateur charged with sex assault takes stand

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Monday, March 4, 2019 12:08 p.m
831614_web1_GTR-AdnanWeb-051718
Allegheny County Jail
Adnan Hilton Pehlivan

22 minutes ago

Adnan Pehlivan tried Monday to convince jurors that the woman accusing him of sexual assault asked him to follow her to her house and perform oral sex on her.

Rather than giving him her phone number or address, he said, she told him to follow her and her friends as they walked six blocks to their car and then follow their car to their Josephine Street home, Pehlivan testified.

Pehlivan, 47, is accused of stalking the woman and her friends as they walked from a bar to their home and then breaking in and sexually assaulting her in her bedroom. His trial has entered its second week in Allegheny County Common Pleas Court.

Pehlivan relayed his background – the start of his career in Turkey, his work on a cruise line where he met his wife, work in Virginia and Washington, D.C. and Harrisburg, and finally his opening of the now-shuttered Istanbul Sofra in Regent Square.

He told jurors he’d been in Market Square at a fundraiser for now-Lt. Gov. John Fetterman before going to the South Side on May 14, where he wandered into Kopy’s bar. The three women he sat next to began to engage him in conversation, and he bought drinks and did magic tricks.

He testified that the alleged victim told him he was cute and, “I want to make out with you. I want to hook up with you.”

He testified that he didn’t climb through the window in the alleged victim’s basement living quarters. Rather, she met him at her door, told him “shh,” and “she started to kiss me.”

Monday’s testimony followed footage shown in court Friday catching Pehlivan following the alleged victim and two friends from Kopy’s bar on South 12th Street to their vehicles at South 18th Street. The security cameras along East Carson Street show Pehlivan leapfrogging the women several times, driving past them, pulling over, then driving past them and pulling over again.

He told his attorney, Lee Rothman, during testimony in his own defense that he done so because the alleged victim told him to. He said it was during consensual sexual contact that she would “hold my hair and scream who are you?” Pehlivan said.

“I said, ‘It’s me, Adnan,’” he said. “At one point she was a good person and the next she was a different person.”

He said he was shocked and he was scared.

The alleged victim testified last week that she never told Pehlivan her address or the route to her home, and she said she never asked him to follow her or told him she wanted to hook up with him. Her roommate and another friend with her that night testified they, too, never gave out their address, and they never heard the woman converse with Pehlivan about sex or wanting to hook up.

The woman testified Thursday that she and Pehlivan struggled once she woke to find he’d come through her window. He pushed and punched at her, she said, and his shirt collar tore and she fell into a laundry basket, scraping her back.

Pehlivan testified that she fell into the basket and he helped her up.

“I grabbed her arms and (lifted) her up, I said, ‘Are you OK?’” he said.

Assistant District Attorney Edward Sheid is set to cross examine Pehlivan Monday afternoon.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.