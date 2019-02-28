Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Former Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra conductor André Previn dies at age 89 | TribLIVE.com
Music

Former Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra conductor André Previn dies at age 89

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Thursday, February 28, 2019 1:40 p.m
815947_web1_gtr-liv-previn1-022819
AP
In this 2004 file photo, former Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra conductor Andre Previn is shown conducting the Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra. Previn died on Feb. 28 at the age of 89.
815947_web1_AP_63060411083
AP
Audrey Hepburn and Andre Previn at a luncheon at Warner Bros. studio on June 4, 1963.
815947_web1_AP_7102051310
AP
Mia Farrow and her husband Andre Previn rehearse on Feb. 5, 1971, for the first concert in which the two will appear together sharing the same platform.
815947_web1_AP_7703030168
AP
In March 1977, Thomas Hoving, left, director of New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art and Andre Previn, music director of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, discuss the Impressionist movement in art and music as they film a special in Pittsburgh for PBS.
815947_web1_AP_7903211287
AP
Andre Previn, seen March 21, 1979, when he was the music director and principal conductor of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra.

About an hour ago

André Previn, one-time music director and principal conductor of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, has died in Manhattan at age 89.

His manager, Linda Petrikova, confirmed Previn’s death to the Associated Press.

Previn led the PSO from 1976-84. The symphony tweeted a tribute to him Thursday afternoon, saying, “We join the world in mourning the loss of our beloved former music director André Previn. Our deepest sympathies to his family. We will share memories soon.”

Beyond his conducting talents, Previn also brought to the symphony his “virtuosity at the piano and a musical sensibility shaped in Hollywood.”

Previn began studying piano in his native Berlin at the age of 6. The rise of the Nazi regime sent his family first to Paris and later to Los Angeles, where, as a teen, he began composing, arranging and conducting film scores.

A four-time Oscar winner, Previn enjoyed a successful career as a jazz pianist before turning to conducting in 1960. He assumed a role as principal conductor of the London Symphony Orchestra, which he held until 1979, after assuming his directorship in Pittsburgh.

The Pittsburgh Symphony made their PBS national debut with Previn in 1977 through a three-year series of eight specials, “Previn and the Pittsburgh.”

His former wife, actress Mia Farrow, bid him goodbye with a tweet.

 

 

His career included ventures with opera, with a 1998 performance based on “A Streetcar Named Desire” with the San Francisco Opera and regular returns to jazz.

“I don’t ever consciously change gears when I play jazz or classical. It’s all music,” Previn once said.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.