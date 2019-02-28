Former Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra conductor André Previn dies at age 89

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

André Previn, one-time music director and principal conductor of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, has died in Manhattan at age 89.

His manager, Linda Petrikova, confirmed Previn’s death to the Associated Press.

Previn led the PSO from 1976-84. The symphony tweeted a tribute to him Thursday afternoon, saying, “We join the world in mourning the loss of our beloved former music director André Previn. Our deepest sympathies to his family. We will share memories soon.”

We join the world in mourning the loss of our beloved former music director André Previn. Our deepest sympathies to his family. We will share memories soon. pic.twitter.com/nGqUFzx0Wh — Pittsburgh Symphony (@pghsymphony) February 28, 2019

Beyond his conducting talents, Previn also brought to the symphony his “virtuosity at the piano and a musical sensibility shaped in Hollywood.”

Previn began studying piano in his native Berlin at the age of 6. The rise of the Nazi regime sent his family first to Paris and later to Los Angeles, where, as a teen, he began composing, arranging and conducting film scores.

A four-time Oscar winner, Previn enjoyed a successful career as a jazz pianist before turning to conducting in 1960. He assumed a role as principal conductor of the London Symphony Orchestra, which he held until 1979, after assuming his directorship in Pittsburgh.

The Pittsburgh Symphony made their PBS national debut with Previn in 1977 through a three-year series of eight specials, “Previn and the Pittsburgh.”

His former wife, actress Mia Farrow, bid him goodbye with a tweet.

See you in the Morning beloved Friend. May you rest in glorious symphonies pic.twitter.com/r546GFcsyV — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) February 28, 2019

His career included ventures with opera, with a 1998 performance based on “A Streetcar Named Desire” with the San Francisco Opera and regular returns to jazz.

“I don’t ever consciously change gears when I play jazz or classical. It’s all music,” Previn once said.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter .