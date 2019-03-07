Fries before you fly: Primanti Bros. set to open at Pittsburgh International Airport

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Primanti Bros. will open a new restaurant at Pittsburgh International Airport with much fanfare on Wednesday.

With all of the locations Primanti’s has established around Pittsburgh and in other parts of the U.S., it may come as somewhat of a surprise that this new location is its first in an airport.

A spinoff of the original restaurant in the Strip District, the new 2,700-square-foot restaurant and bar in the airport’s Center Core between concourses B and C brings Primanti’s signature sandwiches to travelers for the first time.

“Passengers have been asking for an airport Primanti’s for years,” Eric Sprys, the Allegheny County Airport Authority’s chief commercial officer said last October.

Wednesday’s festivities will include a live musical performance by Scott Blasey, lead singer for The Clarks and a ceremonial “first bite” of Primanti’s iconic sandwich, piled sky high with french fries and cole slaw. There will also be remarks from David Head, Primanti Bros. president and CEO and Christina Cassotis, Allegheny County Airport Authority CEO.

Primanti Bros. first opened in 1933 when Joe Primanti began selling sandwiches to truckers via a lunch art in the Strip District.

Primanti’s now has 44 locations in seven states, including Ohio, West Virginia, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan and Florida.

Paul Guggenheimer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-226-7706 or pguggenheimer@tribweb.com.