Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Fries before you fly: Primanti Bros. set to open at Pittsburgh International Airport | TribLIVE.com
Food & Drink

Fries before you fly: Primanti Bros. set to open at Pittsburgh International Airport

Paul Guggenheimer
Paul Guggenheimer | Thursday, March 7, 2019 7:03 a.m
844737_web1_PrimantiBrosSand
The 2,700-square-foot Primanti Bros. restaurant and bar in Pittsburgh International Airport’s Center Core between concourses B and C brings Primanti’s signature sandwiches to travelers for the first time.

36 minutes ago

Primanti Bros. will open a new restaurant at Pittsburgh International Airport with much fanfare on Wednesday.

With all of the locations Primanti’s has established around Pittsburgh and in other parts of the U.S., it may come as somewhat of a surprise that this new location is its first in an airport.

A spinoff of the original restaurant in the Strip District, the new 2,700-square-foot restaurant and bar in the airport’s Center Core between concourses B and C brings Primanti’s signature sandwiches to travelers for the first time.

“Passengers have been asking for an airport Primanti’s for years,” Eric Sprys, the Allegheny County Airport Authority’s chief commercial officer said last October.

Wednesday’s festivities will include a live musical performance by Scott Blasey, lead singer for The Clarks and a ceremonial “first bite” of Primanti’s iconic sandwich, piled sky high with french fries and cole slaw. There will also be remarks from David Head, Primanti Bros. president and CEO and Christina Cassotis, Allegheny County Airport Authority CEO.

Primanti Bros. first opened in 1933 when Joe Primanti began selling sandwiches to truckers via a lunch art in the Strip District.

Primanti’s now has 44 locations in seven states, including Ohio, West Virginia, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan and Florida.

Paul Guggenheimer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-226-7706 or pguggenheimer@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.