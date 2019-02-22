Goodwill names board officers, welcomes 2 new directors

Goodwill of Southwestern Pennsylvania’s board recently elected board officers and two new directors.

Shawn Hanlon, partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers, was elected for his second, two-year term as chairman of the Goodwill board. A member of Goodwill’s board since 2009, Hanlon lives in Gibsonia.

Newly elected board officers include:

David Lund, vice chairman. He is vice president of loss prevention at Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Wendy Roehrich Hall, who is client director of AIG, was elected Goodwill’s board secretary.

Robert Tiskus, who is senior vice president of M&T Bank, was elected treasurer.

Frank Hammond, recently retired from BNY Mellon, will again serve as treasurer and is immediate past chairman.

Newly elected directors are Damon Claus and Derek Coatney.

Claus is founder & CEO of Castus Consulting LLC, a firm he started in 2016. He lives in Aspinwall.

Coatney is a senior product manager at Google where he has worked since 2007. He is a resident of Pittsburgh.

