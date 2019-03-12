Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Goodwill offers free classes to prepare for GED
Allegheny

Goodwill offers free classes to prepare for GED

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Tuesday, March 12, 2019
869509_web1_web-school8

About an hour ago

Goodwill of Southwestern Pennsylvania will begin offering adult education classes at multiple locations in the Pittsburgh region.

Goodwill’s classes help prepare students to take a high school equivalency test, either GED or HiSET, so they can earn their Commonwealth Secondary School Diploma. All classes incorporate reading comprehension, math, language arts, science and social studies.

Goodwill is now enrolling for free adult education classes at locations along bus routes in Clairton, McKees Rocks, North Side, Forest Hills, McKeesport, South Side, Lawrenceville and Natrona Heights.

All students receive additional Goodwill benefits including:

• Testing scholarships available to those who qualify;

• 25 percent discount at Goodwill stores;

• Small classes with classmates on a similar level;

• Access to support services through the Goodwill Welcome Center, including Goodwill Career Services, Digital Skills Training and Financial Education;

Graduates are invited to take part in a cap and gown ceremony where friends and family can join in the celebration as certificates are presented.

To find out how to get started visit www.goodwillswpa.org/tabe or call 1-877-499-3526.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Emily at 412-871-2369, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

