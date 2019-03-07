Heinz to sell new sauce mashups ‘Mayomust’ and ‘Mayocue’

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Kraft Heinz is no longer just for Ketchup lovers.

The brand has introduced two new combinations targeting sauce fans. The first is a mayonnaise and barbecue mashup the makers call Heinz Mayocue and the second a mustard concoction, also with mayo, called Mayomust.

“Sauce lovers nationwide have been mixing different condiments to create flavor combinations that will take their favorite foods to the next level for years,” Nicole Kulwicki, Heinz director of brand marketing, said in a statement.

“First with Mayochup sauce and now with Mayocue and Mayomust sauces, we’re taking out the guesswork to give our fans the perfect condiment blends from the start!”

Thanks to the fans of Mayochup, our saucy family is growing! Which flavor mashup are you most excited to dip into? — Heinz Ketchup (@HeinzKetchup_US) March 5, 2019

The sauces are being sold in 16.5-ounce Easy Squeeze bottles for $3.49 at major retailers and online this month.

Nicole C. Brambila is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Nicole at 724-226-7704, nbrambila@tribweb.com or via Twitter .