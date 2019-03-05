Here’s how $6.3M raised for Tree of Life shooting victims will be disbursed

• $4.85M — Compassion payments to the families of the 11 people killed; two survivors; individuals trapped inside during theshooting and some individuals outside the building during the event.

Here's the breakdown of how $6.3 million raised by the Victims of Terror Fund will be spent:

The more than $6.3 million donated to support the victims, survivors, first responders and others affected by the Tree of Life synagogue shooting will be divided up between the families of the victims, police officers injured and the congregations.

A portion of the money will toward memorials and education connected to the massacre.

The bulk of the money donated to the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh’s Victims of Terror Fund — $4.85 million — will be disbursed as “compassion payments” to people directly affected by the Oct. 27 mass shooting in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood, the fund’s administrators said Tuesday.

Recipients include the families of the 11 people killed and two injured civilians as well as people who were trapped inside the synagogue during the shooting.

Four injured police officers and their families will share in a total of $500,000.

The largest single payment, $450,000, will go to the Tree of Life congregation, which owns the synagogue building on Wilkins Avenue that was attacked. The funding aims to help with Tree of Life’s “costly, complicated and extended process” of repairing the damaged building.

“The tragedy of Oct. 27 cannot be fully understood, nor can fully physical and emotional healing occur without serious consideration being given, by the congregations and their members, to the building where the attack occurred,” the Victims of Terror Fund committee wrote in its report published Tuesday. “Put simply, restoring vibrant Jewish life, in one form or another, at the site of the shooting is critical to individuals, congregational and communal reconstruction and resiliency.”

Dor Hadash and New Light — the other two Jewish congregations that were holding worship services during the Saturday morning shooting — will get $100,000 apiece.

The fund’s remaining $300,000 will go toward memorial and education efforts to help combat anti-Semitism and prevent acts of hate.

Officials did not provide specific breakdowns of money allocated to each recipient.

“Out of respect for the privacy of these individuals and families, only the total amount for each category of people affected will be made public as a part of this report,” the committee said.

More than 8,500 people, companies and organizations from 48 states and at least eight countries — including Israel, Australia and the United Kingdom — gave to the Victims of Terror Fund.

Contributions ranged from under $10 from individuals to $350,000 from the Penguins Foundation, and included proceeds from fundraisers such as benefit concerts, 5K runs and “even a youth hockey team raising money for each goal they scored,” Meryl Ainsman, chair of the Jewish Federation’s board of directors, said in a statement.

“When you consider these private fundraisers, it means that thousands more people helped to make this support possible,” Ainsman said.

Formed in November, the seven-member funding committee met nine times before finalizing its spending plan last month.

“We took great care to talk about what we understood donors were thinking when they gave,” said Giant Eagle Corporation Chairman David Shapira, who chaired the Victims of Terror Fund committee.

The committee received pro bono legal counsel from Cohen & Grigsby law firm and met several times with consultant Ken Feinberg, a Washington-based attorney and former special master of the U.S. government’s Sept. 11 Victim Compensation Fund. Feinberg has assisted groups with administering donations after some of the nation’s most high-profile tragedies, including the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Fla., and the Las Vegas shooting that left 58 dead and hundreds injured.

The Jewish Federation followed Feinberg’s advice in creating the independent committee to oversee administration of the fund. The committee set a goal of disbursing the money within six months.

Other committee members include Susan Brownlee, former executive director of the Fine Foundation; Jared Cohon, president emeritus of Carnegie Mellon University; Steve Halpern, Jewish Federation board member and president of Woodland Management; Mark Nordenberg, chancellor emeritus of the University of Pittsburgh; Charles “Chuck” Perlow, Jewish Federation board member and chairman of McKnight Realty Partners; and Nancy Rackoff, Jewish Federation board member and estate planning attorney at Eckert Seamans.

Of the $4.8 million in “compassion payments,” the largest will go to the families of the 11 people killed and two injured civilians. Smaller payments will go to people “who were physically trapped in the building during this horrific scene, fearing for their own lives and, in some cases, watching relatives and friends being murdered,” the report said. The smallest payments will go to a group of people outside the building when the shooter attacked.

Separately, the federation by November had used its own funding to contribute $2,000 each to the families of the victims and spent more than $100,000 in assisting local synagogues with extra security.

