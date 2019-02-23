Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
High wind watch remains in effect for Sunday in Pittsburgh area | TribLIVE.com
Allegheny

High wind watch remains in effect for Sunday in Pittsburgh area

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Saturday, February 23, 2019 7:33 p.m
794044_web1_ptr-highwindwatch
This National Weather Service graphic shows details about forecasted high winds.

49 minutes ago

The National Weather Service on Saturday reminded people living in the Pittsburgh region that it will be under a high wind watch Sunday morning through Monday morning.

“Trees with shallow roots, those could be uprooted. So there may be some trees down, and the power lines could be in trouble if those trees fall on them,” said John Darnley, meteorologist at the National Weather Station in Moon Township.

Darnley said it is safe to be outdoors during high wind watches.

“Just be careful,” he said.

The high wind watch means there will be westward wind with speeds from 25 to 35 mph and gusts reaching around 60 mph.

The NWS alert said widespread power outages, along with downed trees and power lines, are possible.

The region will also get some rain, Darnley said.

“There will be about a third of an inch through Sunday, mainly in the morning,” he said. “Not too bad. We’re not expecting any real rises in the rivers with this system.”

Sunday’s high temperature is forecast to reach 55 degrees before falling into the 30s next week. There is a chance of a mixture of rain and snow starting Wednesday evening.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Dillon at 724-850-1298, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.