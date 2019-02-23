High wind watch remains in effect for Sunday in Pittsburgh area

The National Weather Service on Saturday reminded people living in the Pittsburgh region that it will be under a high wind watch Sunday morning through Monday morning.

“Trees with shallow roots, those could be uprooted. So there may be some trees down, and the power lines could be in trouble if those trees fall on them,” said John Darnley, meteorologist at the National Weather Station in Moon Township.

Darnley said it is safe to be outdoors during high wind watches.

“Just be careful,” he said.

The high wind watch means there will be westward wind with speeds from 25 to 35 mph and gusts reaching around 60 mph.

The NWS alert said widespread power outages, along with downed trees and power lines, are possible.

The region will also get some rain, Darnley said.

“There will be about a third of an inch through Sunday, mainly in the morning,” he said. “Not too bad. We’re not expecting any real rises in the rivers with this system.”

Sunday’s high temperature is forecast to reach 55 degrees before falling into the 30s next week. There is a chance of a mixture of rain and snow starting Wednesday evening.

