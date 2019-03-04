Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Highland Park Bridge ramps closed alternately this week | TribLIVE.com
Allegheny

Highland Park Bridge ramps closed alternately this week

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Monday, March 4, 2019 1:47 p.m
832615_web1_ptr-28crashRA-011019
file
Highland Park Bridge ramps will be closed at different times this week for inspections.

17 minutes ago

Motorists who use the Highland Park Bridge will be forced to detour through O’Hara and Etna this week, alternately.

Ramps will be closed for portions of Tuesday through Thursday while crews inspect them, PennDOT announced.

Work will be performed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will impact people traveling north and southbound.

Inspections Tuesday will close the southbound Route 28 off-ramp to the bridge and the Aspinwall exit. The posted detour takes drivers south to the Etna exit and onto Kittanning Street, then onto Butler, Freeport and Bridge streets before following Main Street to the bridge interchange.

Work on Wednesday and Thursday will close the bridge ramp to southbound Route 28. Motorists are recommended to follow Route 28 to the Fox Chapel exit where they can turn left onto Fox Chapel Road and re-enter southbound Route 28.

Crews from Michael Baker International, The Markosky Engineering Group, Inc. and the Pittsburgh Rigging Company will conduct inspections.

Motorists can check conditions on other projects at 511PA.com.

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tawnya at 412-782-2121 x1512, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.