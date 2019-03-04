Highland Park Bridge ramps closed alternately this week

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Motorists who use the Highland Park Bridge will be forced to detour through O’Hara and Etna this week, alternately.

Ramps will be closed for portions of Tuesday through Thursday while crews inspect them, PennDOT announced.

Work will be performed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will impact people traveling north and southbound.

Inspections Tuesday will close the southbound Route 28 off-ramp to the bridge and the Aspinwall exit. The posted detour takes drivers south to the Etna exit and onto Kittanning Street, then onto Butler, Freeport and Bridge streets before following Main Street to the bridge interchange.

Work on Wednesday and Thursday will close the bridge ramp to southbound Route 28. Motorists are recommended to follow Route 28 to the Fox Chapel exit where they can turn left onto Fox Chapel Road and re-enter southbound Route 28.

Crews from Michael Baker International, The Markosky Engineering Group, Inc. and the Pittsburgh Rigging Company will conduct inspections.

Motorists can check conditions on other projects at 511PA.com.

