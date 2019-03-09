Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Peoples crews working to repair gas leak in Moon interrupted service to 1,000 customers | TribLIVE.com
Allegheny

Peoples crews working to repair gas leak in Moon interrupted service to 1,000 customers

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson | Saturday, March 9, 2019 10:20 a.m
About 1,000 Peoples Gas customers were without service Saturday morning because of a gas leak in Moon.

Peoples spokeswoman Jackie Ziemianski said workers with the utility were still investigating the cause of the leak, at a meter on Western Avenue, but said repairs were underway and once they were finished Peoples’ employees would begin the process of helping about 1,000 customers re-light their appliances.

About 10 homes on Western Avenue were evacuated as a precaution, Ziemianski said.

Tom Davidson is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tom at 724-226-4715, tdavidson@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

